S&CO Inc. Increases Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the period. Archaea Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.98% of Archaea Energy worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,291,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,645. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

