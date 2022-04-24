S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned 1.03% of Liberty Latin America worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LILA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 189,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,434. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

