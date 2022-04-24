Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 629,295 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 629,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 886,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

