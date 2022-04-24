SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

