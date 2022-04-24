SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,204,373 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1,245.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of People’s United Financial worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

