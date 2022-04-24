SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 127,228 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.