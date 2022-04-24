SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

MDRX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,406,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

