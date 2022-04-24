SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. 1,452,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

