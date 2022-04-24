SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 746,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,404. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

