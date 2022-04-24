SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,146 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 463.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 78.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 267.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.29. The stock had a trading volume of 140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,153. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

