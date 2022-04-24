SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 224,219 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 393.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,283. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.