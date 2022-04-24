SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

