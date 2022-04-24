SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $20.24 on Friday, reaching $502.63. 956,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.95.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

