SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,669 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

