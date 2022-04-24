SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $101,854.80 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $101,854.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,711.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.21 or 0.07456812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00264607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00784646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00641956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00086479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00410127 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

