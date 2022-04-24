ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $618,030.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $618,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,450.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $181.08 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -603.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.