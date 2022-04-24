ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $618,030.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $618,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,450.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $181.08 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -603.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
