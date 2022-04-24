Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,785.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $8.74 or 0.00022144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $279,785.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.73 or 0.07389253 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00042609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,180 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

