Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.50 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of £22.24 million and a P/E ratio of -44.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

