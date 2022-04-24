SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SHPING has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $399,887.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

