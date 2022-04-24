Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
