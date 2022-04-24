SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$14.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total transaction of C$733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

