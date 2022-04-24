Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.