SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on May 16th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,243.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after buying an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

