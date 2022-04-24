SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

