Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.31.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

