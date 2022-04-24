Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of SNAP opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

