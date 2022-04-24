Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLSSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

