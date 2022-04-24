SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.03 Million

Brokerages expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to report $350.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $360.70 million. SouthState posted sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 386,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

