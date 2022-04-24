SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,750 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 7.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 234,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,023. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

