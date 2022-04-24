SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

