Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $53,451.19 and $295.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 486,342 coins and its circulating supply is 486,233 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

