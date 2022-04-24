SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
