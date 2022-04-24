SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

SRAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,623. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

