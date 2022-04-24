Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.86%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.