Starbase Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $475,998.99 and approximately $575,572.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

