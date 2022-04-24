Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SWEF opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.69.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

