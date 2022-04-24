Steadview Capital Management LLC Invests $26.99 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 181,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,988,000. DoorDash comprises approximately 2.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,961,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

DASH traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,921. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $46,872,703 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

