Stealth Hits Market Cap of $863,838.51 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $863,838.51 and $152.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011920 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.