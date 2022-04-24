Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.32% of Steel Dynamics worth $286,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

