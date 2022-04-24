Step Finance Price Tops $0.11 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Step Finance has a market cap of $450,649.39 and approximately $2.99 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

