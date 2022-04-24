Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.50 ($27.42).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.97 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €16.61 ($17.86). 195,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

