StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

SANM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after buying an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

