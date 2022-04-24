Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.86. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 74,592 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDF. HSBC lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

