Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 355,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.