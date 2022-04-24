Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

