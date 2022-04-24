Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,161,575 Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,175,000. Western New England Bancorp accounts for 9.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.