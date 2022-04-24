Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Middlefield Banc accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 10,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

