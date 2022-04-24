Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 128,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Virginia National Bankshares makes up approximately 4.4% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VABK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VABK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Virginia National Bankshares ( OTCMKTS:VABK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

