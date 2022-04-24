Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.09 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $192.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $199.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.81 million, with estimates ranging from $255.02 million to $282.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

SDIG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 620,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

