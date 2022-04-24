Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of SYK traded down $21.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.31. 3,099,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average of $261.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

