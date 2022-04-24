Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $78.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 218.20%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

